Leon Co. Commissioner raising concerns about TPD chief finalist

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is calling on the City of Tallahassee to reopen the search for its next police Chief.

He's raising concerns about Tallahassee Major Lawrence Revell, one of three finalists for the position.

“I object to the finalist list," Proctor said in a Thursday news conference. Proctor says Major Revell was selected as a finalist without leaders ever asking about his fatal shooting of a suspect in 1996.

"Can Tallahassee consider someone for Chief of Police whose record does not include killing a black man? This committee has been blind-folded, kept in the dark and they have been duped by being denied the whole record of Mr. Revell,” Proctor said.

Revell shot and killed a black teen during an attempted arrest at the Joe Louis Street housing complex in September 1996.

Nineteen-year-old George Williams was shot once in the head after police say he tried to run over Revell. Officers on scene say Williams was driving straight toward Revell and ignored commands to stop.

The shooting sparked protests, including a march to the Leon County courthouse by about 60 people to demand a fair investigation.

“No one should kill a son of my District and subsequently be rewarded as Chief of Tallahassee Police,” Proctor said.

The state attorney, a TPD internal affairs investigation, and a grand jury review all found Revell was justified in the use of deadly force.

WCTV has reached out to Major Revell for his comment and reaction and will speak with him after Proctor's news conference, along with city leaders who are overseeing the chief search.

Major Revell works in TPD's Criminal Investigative division. He's been with the department since 1992.

