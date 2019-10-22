Production on Bruce Willis’ film ‘Anti-Life’ wraps-up in Fitzgerald

By: Bobby Poitevint | WALB News

October 21, 2019

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Actor Bruce Willis brought a lot of attention to Fitzgerald recently.

Filming wrapped last week on the film “Anti-Life" and crews are already dismantling and de-lighting several film sets.

“It’s a sci-fi film, high suspense thriller,” said Alexander Kane, actor and producer for the film.

The sci-fi thriller brought many A-listers to Fitzgerald like Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane and Cody Kearsley from “Riverdale."

It wasn’t just movie stars that worked hard during the three-week filming schedule.

“We used over 350 background, some paid some featured,” said Kane.

Production crews came from all over and those crews built film sets in a former high school gym.

A lot of the materials used to build the “Anti-Life” spacecraft were re-purposed from within the Fitzgerald community.

“You’ll see some basic PVC and donations from high schools from old projectors, printers and TV units," explained Kane. “You know, your plastic pallets which come out of a lot of different factories, plywood, cardboard, all your standard earthly materials put together to make an interstellar, intergalactic masterpiece.”

With production for “Anti-Life" now in the books, everyone is excited to see the final result.

“Very excited. You know this is our third production," Fitzgerald Mayor Jim Puckett. "We’ve been working hard for the past year to bring the TV and film industry to Fitzgerald.”

Both Kane and Puckett said many more Fitzgerald film projects are on the horizon.

“We’re just getting started," said Puckett.

