100 days to Christmas kicks off with gift drive for foster children

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A local organization began the countdown to Christmas with a '100 days until' kick-off event.

Big Bend Community Based Care helps children in out-of-home care. That includes kids who are living with relatives, non-relatives, foster families or in group homes. This holiday season, the program hopes to collect unwrapped gifts for more than 400 children in six local counties, including Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden, Franklin, Liberty, and Jefferson.

"The need is great but we know that community supporters can fill the need to lessen the financial obligations of these caregivers and find joy in giving back to those in need," said Molly Clore, a Foster Family Support Program Manager.

Members of the community can purchase pre-selected items and drop them off unwrapped. Foster parents will then be invited to "shop" the free store and choose specific items their child desires.

Big Bend CBC will provide cards with suggestions and gift ideas, or community partners are welcome to purchase gifts that they feel children would enjoy.

Items most needed include:

-Bikes (new or gently used)

-Gift cards (for our older teens)

-Basketballs, soccer balls and footballs

-Legos

-Toddler Building Blocks

-Books

-Gift certificates for private piano, voice lessons

-Gift certificates for haircuts

Unwrapped gifts should be delivered to BBCBC by December 9th. The families will shop from December 13-14th.

Gifts can be dropped off to Jen Dickinson with Big Bend Community Based Care at 1000 West Tharpe Street, Suite 15 in Tallahassee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. . The office is in the old Winn Dixie shopping plaza under the Department of Human Services sign.

For more information, email foster@bigbendcbc.org or call 850-488-0506 and ask to speak to somebody in the Family Support Program.