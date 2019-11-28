Project Rescue prepares Thanksgiving meals for hundreds

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Hot stoves are warming stoves in Valdosta.

On Wednesday, volunteers with Project Rescue were hard at work preparing a big Thanksgiving meal, spending hours behind the stove. The non-profit group is expected to feed hundreds of people in need Thursday.

Filling bellies can be hard work, but for the organization's volunteers, helping others comes easy.

"You have so many people that are away from families, that don't have family members, don't have the needs to provide a Thanksgiving meal. This has become very important to me, as I was homeless for four years, living out on these same streets, right here in this very same park," said organization founder Alonzo Atkins. "It's the holiday season, they're looking for love, they're looking for family. There is such a great need during the holiday season, because people lack resources to provide for meals, for Christmas time, for Thanksgiving."

Organizers spent the night preparing all the Thanksgiving traditional dishes, with more to come Thursday morning. But the food is just the beginning of the help Project Rescue hopes to provide.

"Valdosta really is a place where you can grow, you can build," said volunteer Miracles Whetsel. "Even if you see other people struggle, you always want to have that type of mentality to be like, i'm gonna push, I'm gonna do, I'm gonna do whatever."

After overcoming her own struggles of abuse and homelessness, Whetsel now serves others as a volunteer.

She said while this is a special Thanksgiving meal, for some it's a step towards a better life.

"It's going to touch a lot of people, and that's what we really want to do," she said. "We really want them to know that somebody is out there helping them, somebody is supporting them, giving them a push, letting them know it's going to be okay."

This is the second year Project Rescue is putting together this Thanksgiving meal. Last year the group served more than 200 people, and this year expect even more.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Olympic Park. Following the meal, organizers are planning to treat local kids in need to see Frozen 2.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.