Project Vital: Providing seniors connection during social distancing

By: Abby Walton | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Monday, Florida restaurants and stores were allowed back in business with restrictions, all as part of Phase I of the plan to reopen the state.

Not part of Phase I; opening nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

With seniors being more vulnerable to COVID-19, Governor Ron DeSantis says he’s not setting a timetable on when family and friends are invited back.

However, the concern as this pandemic continues is the negative health impacts that can come from social isolation.

That's why the state is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to give seniors a new way to stay emotionally connected while remaining socially distant.

Although she can't travel right now, technology is taking 93-year-old Sandra to the Jersey Shore.

Lorie Henderson with Villas at Killearn Lakes in Tallahassee showed us how Sandra is able to do that.

It’s a tablet, created by company iN2L, specifically for seniors.

The facility received two tablets through a new state program called Project Vital.

"This project vital came along at a perfect time to be able to implement something bigger than and more elaborate than what we were able to do on our own," Christopher Mulrooney, managing partner at Villas at Killearn Lakes said.

State groups recognized the need to keep seniors engaged during this time of isolation.

A few weeks ago, phase one of Project Vital launched with 150 tablets across Florida.

Villas at Killearn Lakes is the only facility to get them in Tallahassee.

"You don't want to be keeping them safe only to have them perhaps deteriorate emotionally, spiritually, and mentally because they're not able to connect with their families,” Michelle Branham, Vice President of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association of Florida, said.

The iN2L tablet is a way to make that happen.

“A lot of them that are living with dementia don’t really know why they’re not having visitors,” Henderson, the sales and marketing director at Villas at Killearn Lakes said.

Each tablet holds 20 different profiles and is programmed with each resident's specific interests and family contacts.

"They're connecting more with families and that's what makes me smile is that the families are like ‘thank you so much’," Henderson said.

With Henderson’s assistance, Sandra can see videos from her daughter every day.

“It's very exciting. Very nice. Very pleased to hear from her,” Sandra said.

This type of technology, partnered with in-person visits, is something the Florida Department of Elder Affairs believes is the future of senior care.

"This is sustainable beyond the pandemic because even though when visitation gets restored, people are still going to be lonely in between visits and so I think this is something that can help them get through those tough times," Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom said.

Since late March, only care partners like Henderson are able to come and go from homes like Sandra’s.

This tablet is a way to expand her world.

"It's very interesting. It shows possibilities for me," Sandra said.

Possibilities during a pandemic; a way to provide mental engagement and social connections now and in the future.

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs used money from the federal Cares Act for the start-up costs.

Phase one facilities were chosen because of their internet capacity.

In phase two, the department wants to partner with tech companies to help facilities gain better internet service, so they can support this type of device.

Again, the goal is to keep this program going after the pandemic.