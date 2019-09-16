Propane explosion in Maine kills one firefighter, injures several other people

An official said one firefighter was killed and several other people were hurt after a propane explosion in Farmington, Maine.

A propane explosion in Farmington, Maine leveled a building and killed one firefighter. Six other people were hurt. (Source: WABI)

They said of the six people that were hurt, five are firefighters. The other person is a civilian.

According to Franklin Memorial Hospital, seven people needed treatment and one is still at that hospital. Six people were transferred to other hospitals, including one patient who went to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Officials have not released details on the patients' conditions.

The explosion happened at an office for LEAP Inc., which provides support for people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

According to the Associated Press, Town Selectman Scott Landry said the building was evacuated when someone smelled gas Monday morning. The explosion occurred after firefighters arrived.

"The new building is spread all over creation," Landry said.

According to planning board records, the building was a home that had been renovated to be the organization's central office and training space.

Kim Hilton, who works in the admissions department at the nearby University of Maine at Farmington, said there were scary moments when the blast occurred.

"It felt like someone hit our building with a vehicle," she said.

Pictures from the scene showed a building in ruins.

Witnesses reported seeing rubble everywhere and smoke in the sky.

Farmington is about 70 miles north of Portland.

