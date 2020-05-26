Proposal suggests June 15 return for summer workouts for Leon County athletes

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County athletic department has released a proposal to return fall sport athletes to summer conditioning on June 15, at the earliest.

WCTV obtained an email with the information. The first line of the email sent out by Leon County athletic director Ricky Bell stated, "Attached are the protocols for summer workouts for 2020, as approved by our superintendent."

The attachment lays out seven sections giving guidance about conditions for when athletes return. You see the attachment attached to this story; desktop users can view it at the upper right, while mobile users can see it at the bottom of the page.

Bell is slated to have a meeting in his office with all athletic direcotrs at 9 a.m. on May 29 to discuss the protocols, according to the email obtained.

This is a developing story.