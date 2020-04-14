Propst named new head football coach at Valdosta High School

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 14, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta City School Board voted Tuesday night to name former Colquitt County head football coach Rush Propst as the new head coach for Valdosta High School.

The board voted in favor of Propst, 5-4.

Welcome to Wildcat Nation Coach Rush Propst!



After an extensive national search and after much deliberation, Coach Rush Propst has been hired to assume the responsibility of serving as the next head football coach of the @vhswildcats . pic.twitter.com/YBPTWWiL3o — Go Cats! (@GoValdostaCats) April 15, 2020

Propst was fired from CCHS in March of last year following a suspension in February of last year due to an internal investigation into "personnel issues."

This past January, Propst was named the found head coach of the new USA Academy in Coosada, Alabama, but withdrew from the high school in February.

Valdosta's former head coach, Alan Rodemaker, was fired in late January on a 5-4 vote by the school board.

In three years with the Wildcats, Rodemaker led VHS to a 36-17 record, including a state championship in 2016.

Propst spent 10 years at the helm of Colquitt County, from 2008-2018, and has a 299-92 all time head coaching record at the high school level.

Valdosta is set to play Colquitt County on Friday, September 11 of this season, per MaxPreps.com.

