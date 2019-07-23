Prosecutors say three men hacked U.S. servers from Romania, sentenced to federal prison for fraud scheme totaling over $21 million

By: Associated Press

July 23, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) -- Federal prosecutors in Georgia say three men who hacked U.S. computers from Romania have been sentenced to U.S. prison for a fraud scheme totaling more than $21 million.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak in Atlanta says sentences range from more than four years to more than eight years for the men, who all are from Ploiesti, Romania.

A news release says they installed bulk emailing and interactive voice software that tricked people into thinking they were dealing with their own banks so they would provide account numbers, PINs and Social Security numbers.

Prosecutors say the compromised servers made thousands of calls and text messages to victims across the U.S. as part of the scheme.

The men were extradited last year and all pleaded guilty earlier this year to multiple charges.

