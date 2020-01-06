Protesters attend new TPD Chief's swearing in

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Six protestors gathered outside of the community center during Lawrence Revell's swearing in as Tallahassee's new Chief of Police. They waved signs and chanted, demanding that Chief Revell be removed before he even took charge.

Revell has been under scrutiny since his name was circulating as a potential police chief back in November 2019. He was involved in a fatal shooting of a black suspect in 1996. Protestors say because of this, Revell evokes racism and white privilege.

The group believes the rift between the community and law will separate further with this new appointment.

