Protesters demand Congressman Al Lawson support climate protection bill

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Addressing climate change and economic inequality; that's the aim of the Green New Deal, a proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Protesters are urging U.S. Representative Al Lawson to back the proposed legislation.

Members of the Tallahassee Hub of the Sunrise Movement marched to Lawson's Tallahassee office Friday morning.

They were demanding that the congressman co-sponsor the bill.

The group says it could provide economic security, clean water and air, and a livable future.

Arturo Alvarez, Sunrise Tallahassee Lead, said, "The Green New Deal is kind of like the step forward to make sure that we reach 100 percent real energy by 2030. We believe the rest of the world will follow us behind and we can finally actually cut carbon emissions globally, which is required for climate change to end."

WCTV reached out to Lawson’s office for a statement. We have not heard back.

Arturo says a staff member did come out to speak to the protesters. That gave them the opportunity to pass on the letters they wrote to Congressman Lawson.

