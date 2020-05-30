Protesters gather in Valdosta

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A group of protesters gathered outside the Valdosta courthouse Saturday in support of both George Floyd and Kendrick Johnson.

One who organized the peaceful protest was Jackie Johnson, mother of Kendrick Johnson.

Kendrick was a student at Lowndes High School. He was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat back in 2013.

"I hope more people come and stand with us to let them know that enough is enough," Jackie Johnson told WCTV.

The organizers met through Facebook and decided to take their efforts from social media to the street.

They gathered around 12 p.m. Saturday with a large turnout from the community.

Protesters chanted, "I can't breathe", "No justice, no peace", "I am George Floyd", "I am Kendrick Johnson" and more.

