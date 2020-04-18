Protesters gather outside the capital asking the state to re-open Florida for business

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Protesters from across the state gathered at the capital in hopes of convincing state officials to re-open the state to allow business to get back to work.

The protests started at the Governor's Mansion and ended at the Old Capital Building where about twenty protesters gathered with signs and flags.

The group chanted and boasted their signs for two hours in the Capital City. Protest organizer Debbie Gunnoe saying Saturday's date had a significant role in the protests.

Almost 250 years ago on this date, Paul Revere rode from Charlestown to Lexington warning people that the British were coming, signaling the beginning of the Revolutionary War. Gunnoe said she hopes their stance can have a similar impact to garner change.

"I would like the Governor to just say okay, we've met phase one, we've met phase two, we've met phase 3, let's open Florida," said Gunnoe. "Let's get Florida back to living and back to working and back to producing."

The protesters say they're happy with the turnout and hope that they can kick-start a movement to open the state back up.

Health officials across the country are urging a cautious approach to reopening communities, and only doing so once widespread testing is available.

Florida has seen new daily highs in reported cases and death reports in the last several days.