Protesters march in Thomasville

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 7, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Feet hit the ground in Thomasville Sunday as dozens of protesters marched down Jackson Street.

Chants of "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice no peace" filled the air Sunday night.

"It doesn't matter the color of your skin to me. I think everyone deserves rights, and we shouldn't have to protest respect, that just seems kind of wrong. But if we have to protest it, I'm going to protest it until it's right," said Evan Lovvorn. She's one of the dozens of people participating in the weekend's protest.

The march was organized by Nikki Young and Lexi Kilgore. This is the second protest the two have put together, joining the national movement against police violence and social injustice.

"It's not just us that realized it," Kilgore said. "It's everybody else that sees it as well."

Many of the participants say they're encouraged by the community's turn out, hoping that big change can come from small places.

"Thomasville is not immune to racist violence," said protester Caroline Weeks. "We need that right here, and I'm so happy and so proud of our town and the way that we've shown up."

Young says they will continue to hold events and protests until that change comes.

"It takes a village to make something happen. We can't support something that's happening nationwide if we're not even doing it in our own community," Young said. "I want to see less people of color getting put away in jail for something they didn't do, or being laid out in the streets for simply just trying to pull a wallet out at a traffic stop. So my biggest thing is we want change."

