Protesters march the streets of Tallahassee

May 30. 2020

Starting at Florida State University and ending at the Governor's Mansion, protesters took to the streets in Tallahassee again Saturday to speak out about injustices they feel are happening nationwide.

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Protests in Tallahassee continued Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on the campus of FSU.

Police shut down roads for protesters as they moved to to the state capitol building. Protestors finished their trek at the Tallahassee Police Department and the Governor's Mansion.

Most of the protesters said that they're searching for anyone to hear their cries.

Protest Coordinator Jesula Jeannot says that the time is now to fight for justice.

"We're at a moment where we're crying out for help but this is no time to be sad, exclaimed Jeannot. "We're angry, we're not going to wait for help to come, we're going to do it, we're gonna he heard and this is what I did."

Jeannot, a college student from Haiti, organized Saturday's protest. She tells WCTV that she's so disappointed and angry.

"That's where my anger starts. It starts because my mom in Haiti gave me hope that this country was going to be the land of the free," said Jeannot. "But I wonder, free to who?"

For Aares Williams, he says his motivation is years in the making.

"The tipping point came when they killed Emmett Till, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, all of them," said Williams.

Other protesters say they just want to be heard.

"We're watching Tallahassee. This is something we've been saying a lot today, said Protester Malik Gary. "We want Tallahassee to know that we're being heard and you will listen."

Williams and others, like Eleanor Henriques, are looking for change and are willing to take the steps to make it happen.

"Well I want to see bills, I want to see legislation passed. I want to see us moving towards the right direction," explained Henriques. "I want our laws to be changed. I want our police districts to understand that there is a problem."

Jeannot pleads for everyone involved to continue make strides towards a better future.

"Our voice must be heard. We must vote, we must walk, we must scream and we are allowed to be angry," said Jeannot.

The emotions of the day brought the group together as they say they stayed hopeful they can make a difference.

"You can definitely tell that we are connected. We are for each other and the biggest thing about it is we are united and that's not going to happen," said Gary.

The Tallahassee Police Department worked with protesters through the day to keep them safe as they traveled throughout the city. Allowing the citizens to use their first amendment rights.

A moment that stood out during the hours of protesting, happened at the Tallahassee Police Department

Protesters took flowers and placed them in a pile, while saying a name that was lost over the years due to police brutality.

They said they wanted their actions to be used to cherish the memories of those names.

