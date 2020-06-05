Protesters plan to keep momentum going

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Protesters took to the street Friday in Tallahassee and across the country to demand an end to police brutality.

They marched from the State Capitol, to Tallahassee Police headquarters, to Holton Street and back to the Capitol.

Friday marked the eighth consecutive day of protests in Tallahassee.

One protester says they are proud to give a voice to those who lost their lives to police brutality.

“The people that died over police brutality they no longer have a voice or use their rights or amendments so I just feel like us being here were are able to do something, we are able to fight and we’re able to protest everything that is going on,” said a protester.

On Holton Street, protesters had a moment of silence to remember the life of Tony McDade and others who have lost their lives at the hands of police officers.

During one moment, protesters brought the young children who lived in the neighborhood to encourage them and tell the kids they were doing the protests for them and their future.

One father says he hopes the protests will invoke change in the community.

“There needs to be a light shined on things that have been happening for a long time it really is a cry for help and a cry to be noticed and to be recognized that’s what I think these protests are about. At least acknowledge that a problem is there,” said Baron Thomas.

Protesters say they will continue demanding justice and an end to police brutality and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

