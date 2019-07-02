Protesters take to Old Capitol to express concerns about immigration camp conditions

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Close the camps; that's the message chanted loudly by protesters on Tuesday at the Old Capitol to voice concerns about conditions at immigration camps.

Dozens of people went to protest Tuesday afternoon; they were visible, they were loud and they didn't hold back their feelings on the issue.

As many of their signs read, they want the Trump administration to close the camps.

Susan Gage was among the protesters, saying she believes the immigrant camps aren't fair.

"What they're doing is atrocious at the border," she said. "These camps are caging people in small spaces with no adequate facilities for them. They're not feeding people. It's disgusting."

The group demonstrated a cage with a representation of a young child lying on the ground inside.

"Kids don't belong in cages," said Cynie Cory, another protester. "We need to free them. If they were your own babies, you would be doing something about it. You would."

The group gathered around noon. Some left work to join the protest, saying the issue is that important to them. They faced Apalachee Parkway to make sure people see their message.

Lorinne Myatt held a sign that read, "Love thy Neighbor," saying that's something she believes the country isn't doing.

"Disgusted," she said. "It makes me feel ashamed of my country instead of proud. It makes me disgusted with the entire administration. The things that they allow to happen and endorse and things are making to happen, are just inexcusable."

Myatt continued, saying those seeking asylum should be processed faster.

"These children, a majority of them have family members in this country and are expecting them," she continued. "Instead, they're not being processed within the three hours or so it generally takes to identify them and send them to their family member. We are detaining them. And there's absolutely nothing right with that."

A small group of protesters split from the others early in the rally, saying they were heading to Senator Marco Rubio's office to relay their message to him.

While there were no opposing protesters, several cars that drove by yelled, "Build the wall," to group.