Protesters take to streets in Tallahassee following police-involved deaths

Updated: Fri 8:35 PM, May 29, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Protesters have taken to the streets in Tallahassee Friday night over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Natosha “Tony” McDade, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week in Tallahassee.

The protest began at the Florida Capitol on Friday around 3 p.m. and are moving their protest towards Tallahassee Police Headquarters on 7th Avenue.

Tallahassee Police have portions of Midtown blocked off from motorists.



Protests have been ongoing in Minneapolis, Minnesota most of the week, and more sprang up all over the country on Friday.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter at the scene.

 