Protesters take to streets in Tallahassee following police-involved deaths

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Protesters have taken to the streets in Tallahassee Friday night over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Natosha “Tony” McDade, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week in Tallahassee.

The protest began at the Florida Capitol on Friday around 3 p.m. and are moving their protest towards Tallahassee Police Headquarters on 7th Avenue.

Tallahassee Police have portions of Midtown blocked off from motorists.

#BLM Protestors can be seen leaving the Florida State Capitol and walking down Monroe street towards the police station to continue their protests. We will show you the latest tonight @WCTV pic.twitter.com/o0tEpHYgLI — Brandon Spencer (@BSpencerWCTV) May 30, 2020

Protestors built a wall on 7th streeet in front of the Tallahassee Police Department asking for justice. Officers were on scene trying to clear traffic.

(Be advised: there is some explicit language in this video) @WCTV pic.twitter.com/GmHgsnmB8V — Brandon Spencer (@BSpencerWCTV) May 30, 2020

Protests have been ongoing in Minneapolis, Minnesota most of the week, and more sprang up all over the country on Friday.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter at the scene.