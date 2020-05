By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of about 50 people met at the Florida Capitol this morning to protest the death of George Floyd.The peaceful protest began a little after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Shortly before noon, the group left the capitol complex and began their journey on North Monroe Street.

