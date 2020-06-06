Protesters battle the rain and block traffic on Monroe Street

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, protesters were blocking traffic on Monroe Street near the Tallahassee Police Department as demonstrations continued for ninth day in the Capital City.

Protests began on Saturday morning around 11:00 a.m. They met at the Publix parking lot by Lake Ella. Once on the move, they headed to TPD chanting "Black Lives Matter," and "Hands up, don't shoot."

Protestors demanding change and justice at TPD Headquarters @WCTV pic.twitter.com/PrmZMGJFDl — Elizabeth Millner (@elizabethwctv) June 6, 2020

Later in the day, traffic cameras in the area showed the crowd at the Monroe and Lake Ella intersection and a line of cars building up. The crowd was dispersed by 3:30 p.m. and traffic returned to normal flow.

WCTV has a crew there. Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.