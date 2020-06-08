Protests in Tallahassee enter Day 11

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Day 11 of protests continued across Tallahassee on Monday.

Organizers tell WCTV they don't plan on slowing down any time soon.

Monday saw a new location for protesters; about a dozen or so people got together outside of the Old Capitol downtown before caravaning to Southwood, holding signs for Black Lives Matter and honking the whole way.

Part of the protesting on Monday was a new group, Bet We React, a social media campaign to help organize protests for other events related to the Black Lives Movement.

The organization says they have more than 300 members.

They say they're planning on having a presence at the Capitol every day from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Group organizers say they're also planning a sort of "State of the City" address in the coming days to get together and present specific changes they would like to see brought to city and county leadership.