Providence Baptist Church continues their worship after church burns down

October 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Thursday morning, Providence Baptist Church was suspiciously set on fire. Tallahassee Police Department is still investigating who caused the blaze, questioning Mia Wallace, who set a Taco Bell employee on fire Wednesday evening. Wallace is being questioned for a string of fires all across the Capital City.

Wallace has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, and police tell us more charges are pending.

The Pastor and congregation of this church shares that Wallace used to attend services. Sunday morning after the fire, the service was held in a tent. The group working towards forgiveness and moving forward.

Through the ash and rubble, the congregation of Providence Baptist Church still singing their praises. Deacon Sean Peterson says, "The only thing that was destroyed was the building, the church was protected so we have everything we need to worship God."

Deacon Peterson was shocked and saddened when he arrived to the scene Thursday. But on Sunday, he shares they are letting faith lead the way, "The focus is to forgive that what has been done to us and keep God first."

The Pastor of this church for 25 years, Walter McDonald Sr. states, "I've been in a mindset of prayer and ask the Lord where too and how and praying that God will give them the patience to get through this."

His son, Walter McDonald Jr expresses with tears in his eyes, "It's sad but you know we will rebuild we will be stronger and definitely meet the needs of the community because they need to be met."

McDonald Jr calls this church a second home. A home which he recalls, opened it doors to Wallace, "He came by here several times, on Saturday we have bread ministry where he comes by and gets food and he comes out on Sunday for a little while, so yea we did now him.."

"We believe that the Lord is the answer for him," shares the Pastor, "and we told him that briefly. He asked for a bible we gave him a bible...We're hoping that he gets his life straightened out just to be honest with you."

Although an emotional experience, this church is here and will continue to stay strong. McDonald Jr wipes away tears, "We will always be standing here in this neighborhood."

His father looks towards the future, "We have work to do and I believe that the Lord will allow us to do that work."

The focus he says is on rebuilding. Tallahassee Police Department are still questioning Wallace to see if she did in fact cause the fire. As of now the church will continue their services as usual, however, outside in the tent.