By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department is looking for a prowler who was caught on surveillance video lurking outside of a local home.

Police say the incident happened at a residence on Tuxedo Drive in Thomasville.

The police department shared the surveillance video in a post on Facebook in an effort to identify the person.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3302.