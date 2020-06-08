Public defenders host Tallahassee protest, argue racism extends into the courts

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Another group marched through the streets of Florida's Capital Monday, but these folks aren't strangers to seeking justice. They're the attorneys, staff, and volunteers with Florida's Second Judicial Circuit Public Defenders Office.

The Tallahassee march was one of about a dozen staged across the country Monday, from San Francisco to Minneapolis. The defenders, who often represent the accused who can't afford an attorney, argued they see racism in their practice everyday.

"We are outraged, and we want to acknowledge it," said Elizabeth Vallejo, who organized the local protest. "This is one of the reasons I became a public defender, to hold police accountable."

The rally started with opening words from Chandler Strong. He was a Vallejo's client last year and faced a life sentence for a crime he said he didn't commit. In the end, Strong says his innocence won the day.

"No matter what race you are, they fight for your case," he said. Strong said he wants everyone to find a nonviolence to come together and make lasting change. He says that starts with local law enforcement.

"They've got to build better relationships than they have in the past with people, because as long as they're afraid, they're never going to trust law enforcement," he said.

After the remarks, the group of about one hundred took a knee for nearly nine minutes. After that period of silence, they roared to life, chanting through the streets circling the Capitol Building.

While many there admitted systemic problems with the justice system, they remained hopeful.

"I'm an optimist," one protester said. "Being a public defender makes you an optimist."

