Public feedback needed for Lowndes County transportation plan

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 3, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes County transportation officials are looking for feedback to get the wheels turning on future transportation projects.

The South Georgia Regional Commission has released a new survey to figure what projects the community wants to see completed next, and included in the 2045 transportation plan.

This could range anywhere from a truck bypass through downtown Valdosta, to intersection improvements to new sidewalks and bike lanes.

The project is following up on a survey sent out last spring, in which the commission received more than 300 possible road project suggestions.

Now that list is online, so that the public can go back through and select their top priorities.

SGRC officials said this community feedback is important to get these projects done, and can help "dream" projects come to fruition.

"It's definitely going to get more eyes looking at it, saying is this something, or how do we need to implement this project to make this want that we've identified in to a reality," said Corey Hull, Transportation and Environmental Director."

The survey can be found here, and is expected to be up for thirty days.

The next step will be next spring, when another round of public feedback will be available, and officials will determine which of the top voted projects will fit in to available funding.