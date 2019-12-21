Public health advisory issued after possible water contamination in the Withlacoochee River

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) – Earlier this month, the City of Valdosta reported a massive spill of almost 7.5 million gallons of untreated sewage. Now, public health officials say it has made its way into the Withlacoochee River.

That sewage and contaminated water could me moving into the Madison and Hamilton county areas in the coming days due to the higher chances of rain this weekend, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Health.

As a result of this threat, a public health advisory has been issued for the Withlacoochee River in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health is offering free well water testing for Total Coliform and E. coli in these impacted counties.

