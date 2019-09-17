Public input needed for future parks projects

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking public input as it develops its next five year master plan.

Authority staff said the master plan serves as a road map to determine where the community sees a need, and how to prioritize future capital improvement projects.

Several projects included in previous master plans recently opened up for the community, including the Miracle Field at Freedom Park and the Naylor Community Center. The North Lowndes Soccer Complex was also on a previous plan. Officials are hoping to have the complex open next fall.

VLPRA will hold several meetings for community members to share their thoughts. Officials said attendees will have a chance to hear status updates on current projects, followed by an opportunity to share their thoughts on potential future projects.

Officials said there are twelve options to fill potential needs, including things like adding trails, boat ramps, fields, indoor or outdoor space.

"Parks and Recreation belongs to the public. They're the ones that gets to say what happens with their tax dollars, and so we really want them to show us the way and let us know what they want to see," said Jessica Catlett with VLPRA.

VLPRA updates the master plan every five years. There are two meetings Tuesday night, with two more meetings scheduled Wednesday night.

Officials said there will also be some surveys going out to Lowndes County residents, as well as an online survey made available online.