Public weighs in on top five TPD headquarters list

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has released the top five options for the new Public Safety Campus for TPD, and the Commission will take up the issue at the October 16 meeting.

Now, they're asking for public input.

The final five locations include:



On October 16, the City Commission will reduce the number from five, down to three or less.

Hilaman Golf Course is located across from the Winewood Boulevard location.

"It definitely would help to add security and keep a clear mind for everyone who lives here," said Justin Conkling, an employee there.

Employees there say locating the Public Safety Campus in the Florida Department of Children and Families Building would be helpful with any trespassing.

"Things have happened in the past in these apartment complexes around here so it definitely would help them have peace of mind," said Conkling.

The current location dates back to 1972, but is still on the top five list as well.

Paula Lucas appreciates its close proximity to Midtown; she owns Lucy & Leo's Cupcakery there.

"I do love that it's down the street for safety, I'm a big safety girl!"

However, she also acknowledged the need for an upgrade.

"I think they deserve it, I think they need a place where they want to go to every day," said Lucas.

She believes the Northwood Centre, recently purchased by the City, would be the best spot.

"It's a great space that is not utilized right now," said Lucas. "To have that visualization of like here is the police station, I think that's the perfect spot for it actually!"

The fifth and final location at the Towne South Shopping Center has received push back

"I think it should remain wherever it's at," said one resident.

Fabian Bandy and others said they do not want TPD in that location, calling it an "Achilles heel" for those businesses.

"It may be a distraction or an intimidation to some of the people that use these stores," said Bandy.

If you would like to provide feedback to the City on the future location, you can call (850) 891-4968 or e-mail tpdsiteselection@talgov.com.