Publix Aprons Cooking School recipe: Grilled Skirt Steak with Smokey Red Chimichurri

August 28, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Publix Aprons Cooking School chef Chris Holbrook came on the WCTV Noon Show to share a recipe: Grilled Skirt Steak with Smokey Red Chimichurri.
Ingredients
- Two lb. skirt steak
- Two tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and ground black pepper
- One cup Italian parsley, chopped
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- Two tablespoons oregano, chopped
- One tablespoon chipotle pepper in adobo, pureed
- One tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Three cloves garlic, chopped
Method
- Preheat grill to high
- Grill three minutes, until seared hard, then turn over. Sear hard, another two to three minutes and until 125 degrees (for medium rare) 130 degrees (for medium) or up to 170 degrees (well done)
- Transfer steak to cutting board; let stand five to 10 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise between five and 10 degrees during this time.
- Combine remaining ingredients in food processor; season with salt and pepper, to taste. slice steak across the grain and serve topped with chimichurri.
