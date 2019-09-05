Publix donates $250,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

By: Stacy Shanks | WKMG ClickOrlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) — Publix announced it is making a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross and United Way for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

"The damaged and impact caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has been devastating, and its path continues to affect Publix customers and associates in our coastal areas," Maria Brous, director of media and community relations, said. "We have a long-standing history of providing support during times of need, and it is our privilege to do what we can to help those impacted by this storm."

The grocery food chain also said it is activating its register campaign to allow customers to make donations during checkout at any Publix store.

One hundred percent of donated funds from registers will be given to the American Red Cross.

