Puppy fighting for life after being shot, Liberty County authorities asking for information

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Humane Society and Liberty County Sheriff's Office are asking for information regarding the treatment of a puppy now fighting for his life.

LCHS says on Monday, the group was contacted about an injured dog seeking shelter at a school yard in Liberty County.

Officials say an LCHS volunteer made the trip to Liberty County to locate the dog and bring him to Leon County.

LCHS says the dog, now named Everett, is receiving medical care and is fighting for his life after being shot at close range, completely severing his front leg and severely injuring his back leg.

Anyone seeking to contribute to take financial care of Everett can do so by clicking here.

LCHS is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 850-643-2235.