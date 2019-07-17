‘Put him out of his misery’: Dog left paralyzed by pellet gun gets second ‘Chance’ at life, ‘furever’ home

By: Grason Passmore | WALB News 10

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A dog, left paralyzed by a cruel abuser, has found a happy ending in a new, ‘furever’ home.

Chance, a two year-old beagle mix from Douglas, was shot by a high powered pellet gun in May.

He was left paralyzed after a bullet was lodged in his spinal cord, but a group of volunteers wanted to give Chance a second chance at life. He learned how to use a wheelchair and discovered he’s even being adopted.

Coffee Cause for Paws, the animal rescue group, was told by a veterinarian that the recommendation was to “put him out of his misery.”

"To end up with his little drag pants and his little wheelchair that he’s getting around in, and for his foster to immediately just fall in love with him and to want to adopt him just absolutely brings tears to our eyes,” said Walker.

Walker works with Coffee Cause for Paws who rescued Chance. She even gave him his name.

His foster mom has decided she will adopt him now.

The person who shot Chance has been arrested.