Pyramid Studios celebrating 25 years of inspiring special needs students

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

Pyramid Studios is celebrating 25 years of introducing special needs adults to the inspiring power of the arts.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- The Pyramid Players will take the stage this weekend to prove talent and showmanship know no bounds.

Pyramid Studios is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It introduces hundreds of intellectually disabled adults to the power of art and music.

Its drum beat is to focus on what people can do, not what they can't.

It'll be a western set in a saloon.

"I said get down, turn around, go to town, boot scootin' boogie," one of the performers sang at the top of his lungs.

These performers are rehearsing for opening night of 'Wild Times at the Lucky Star.'

"What kind of person am I?"

"That's right. What kind of person are you?"

The Pyramid Players' show has become an annual tradition, but these studios are open all year round to give special needs adults a chance to tap into their creativity and boost their confidence.

"It's where a hard living can be found. Yes sirree!"

"This is my fifth summer show in my whole entire career," Pyramid Player Ian Haedicke said after rehearsal.

Ian Haedicke has been coming here for the past six years. His mother noticed a dramatic change.

"He started here and the next thing we knew he wanted his own guitars," Ian's mother Melonie Haedicke said. "It was all about the music."

Now he plays mandolin, pedal steel and acoustic guitar.

The arts are everywhere. Students are sketching, painting and making jewelry.

Students also getting schooled in sign language, money management and basic computer skills that can help them land jobs, but the heart of it all ... is art.

"I'm happy," one man said as he flipped through a book of art masterpieces and started drawing the "Whistler's Mother."

Pyramid Studios director Lana Smith has witnessed many transformations.

"We've seen people come to our program who never spoke before who now can speak fluently," Smith said, "and it bring things out in them, talents and skills that they didn't even know that they even had."

"I just get emotional," Pyramid Studios founder Marilyn Yon said. She gets choked up when she thinks about it all. She's proud of the changes for students and their families and the change in the way the community views and interacts with the disabled.

"This is why the show and us being out in the community is so important," Yon said, "is because we want people to see their abilities, not their disabilities."

Michael Riley has been attending Pyramid for 10 years.

"You like it all?"

"Oh yeah," he said.

Dancing is his thing.

His mother spoke about the initial shock of learning her son had Downs Syndrome and the surprising joy of the journey ever since.

"I was scared. I was really, really scared," Susan Riley said, "but now I just love to live life through his eyes. It's a pretty cool world."

Pyramid is giving the Rileys and so many other families a chance to see their spirit, their smile and their talent take center stage.

"When he gets on the stage, he is so full of confidence and his love for life and showmanship just blooms," Riley said.

About 220 disabled adults attend Pyramid Studios in Tallahassee every day and 60 more are on a waiting list trying to get in.

The Pyramid Players summer show is this Saturday, August 10th at the Moon in Tallahassee.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the curtain goes up at 7 p.m.. Tickets are ten dollars.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.