QPD: Three teens arrested after restaurant break in

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 29, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) --The Quincy Police Department says they have arrested three teenagers, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, early Monday morning in regards to a restaurant break in on W. Jefferson Street in Quincy.

Officials say they received a call at 3:25 a.m. on Monday morning and nearby officers responded to the business to find two of the suspects still inside and a third outside of the restaurant.

QPD says the two suspects inside the business were caught by law enforcement after a brief foot pursuit.

Authorities say the 17-year-old suspect physically fought with an officer who was attempting to arrest him. Officers say the suspect took a taser from the officer during the struggle.

Officials say the third suspect was located a short distance away at a home.

QPD says two officers received minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities say two of the suspects are being detained at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Tallahassee while the third was released to a parent.

Officials say the teens are facing charges of burglary, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, criminal mischief and deprive an officer of communication or protection.

QPD says they are investigating whether the teens are involved in any other recent break ins or crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call (850) 627-0138 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.