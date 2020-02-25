Two armed men rob Quick Buys in Bainbridge after store's power went out

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Bainbridge Department of Public Safety says two armed suspects robbed a Quick Buys Tuesday morning after the store's power unexpectedly went out.

BPS says the store at 720 Faceville Highway was robbed around 9:18 a.m.

Witnesses on scene told investigators the power went out, then the two men entered and demanded money from the register.

Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a red car and went south on Faceville Highway.

