Quincy Police Department investigates shooting on South Key Street that left one woman injured

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 4, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Quincy Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one woman injured and the person of interest in the shooting is still at large.

QPD responded to the scene at the 300 block of South Key Street around 9 Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the 27-year-old victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim's identity has not been released yet, due to this incident being treated as a domestic violence case.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The person of interest in this incident is 33-year-old Willie Anthony Jr., of Quincy, Florida.

Anyone with information on Anthony's whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story