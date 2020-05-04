Quincy Police investigating Monday morning robbery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Quincy Police Department says they are investigating a robbery at a business in the 200 block of W. Jefferson Street.

According to QPD, on Monday, officials responded to A-1 Auto Insurance around 11 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

Officials say a black male pulled a gun on the employee and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect was last seen running from the area eastbound on Jefferson Street before getting into a red Nissan sedan.

QPD says the suspect is described as a light skinned thin black male, 6' to 6'2", wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black FSU hat with a surgical mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477) or QPD CID Captain Robert Mixson at (850) 627-0138.