Quincy Police investigating after man shot in hip

September 16, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Quincy Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Brumby Street.

Authorities say around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, QPD responded to a call in reference to someone being shot.

Officials say arriving officers located the victim, a 20-year-old man who was not identified, laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his hip.

QPD says he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Quincy officials say this is the second shooting this month, after a 15-year-old was shot in his lower right leg at the Gadsden Arms Apartments.

“Sadly we are seeing an increase in criminal gun violence in Quincy and all surrounding cities and want to enlist the help of parents and the public. If you have information about a young person who has a gun and plans to hurt someone please contact us so that we can intervene. Guns and drugs destroy lives and dreams!" said Quincy Police Chief Glenn Sapp. "Law enforcement leaders from different cities in Gadsden County will be meeting soon to share information and discuss enforcement strategies.”

Authorities did not provide an update on the condition of either victim.

QPD says no arrests have been made at this time and police are asking anyone with information about either of these incidents to call Quincy Police Capt. Robert Mixson at (850) 627-0138 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 574-TIPS.