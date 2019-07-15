Quincy Police investigating two separate shooting incidents

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 15, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Quincy Police Department says they are investigating two shootings that have occurred over the last week; one at the Tanyard Creek Park and another at a business in the 1400 block of W. Jefferson Street.

QPD says the first shooting occurred around 5:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.

Officials say they responded to Tanyard Creek Park to a reported robbery involving a shooting. Authorities say upon arrival at the scene, police located a 23-year-old female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the side of her head.

According to officials, the victim said she had gone to the park to sell an iPhone to someone she had contacted via the LetGo app and, uppon arriving at the park, she was approached by three black males, one of which attempted to rob her of the phone.

Officials say the victim showed the men her handgun and a fight ensued, resulting in the gunshot wound to the side of the victim's head.

QPD says the suspects fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her wounds.

Authorities say the second shooting occurred around 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 in the parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of W. Jefferson Street.

Officials say while at a near by location, officers heard gun shots and responded to the scene.

According to QPD, arriving officers saw an 18-year-old man laying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Officials say they were told by the victim that he was involved in a physical fight and was shot during it. Officials say he could not tell them who shot him.

QPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury.

Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time in either case. QPD is asking anyone with information regarding either case to call (850) 627-0138 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.