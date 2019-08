By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Walmart in Quincy evacuated Wednesday afternoon after it received a shooting threat.

The Quincy Police Department confirmed the Walmart at 1940 Pat Thomas Parkway was threatened, but said it was non-credible. Walmart administrators made the decision to close the store, police said.

WCTV Eyewitness News has reached out to Walmart for comment.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scen.