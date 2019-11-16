Quincy dance studio receives donations to help with Hurricane Michael relief

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 15, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — More than a year after Hurricane Michael, the storm's impact lingers. Some damage is still not cleaned up, including at the Legacy School of Performing Arts in Quincy.

But for the first time in a long time, this group has something to sing about.

Killearn Kids Dance Troop donated boxes of dance uniforms, as well as ballet and tap shoes. All of the clothing, shoes and instruments at Legacy were damaged when Hurricane Michael created a leaking roof and a molding building at Legacy.

The studio has been closed ever since the storm hit, leaving a void for the students and families who used to attend.

Asyah Williams, 13, says Legacy was like a second home, where she fell in love with dance.

"When you're dancing, it's like you're doing everything you feel through the motions," Williams says. "You don't have to say nothing or come up with words. You just do it with movements."

Amber Williams, 17, said, "This was one of my favorite places to come and I love Mrs. Richardson. So, it's disappointing and sad that I can't come here."

Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah had just gotten into the scholarship choir. "I can say it's truly been amazing because Mrs. Richardson has taught me things that I didn't know." He said.

"I really hope they're able to open up soon." Said, Isaiah Williams, 14, who plays piano at the studio.

Legacy founder Rasheen Jamison-Richardson received the donations of the new items earlier this week.

She met up with Dyanne Ifland, the founder of Killearn Kids Dance Troop.

The donor declined to be interviewed on camera.

"This was so significant to us. It's heading us in the right direction and giving us all hope that this looks like we're getting ready to get started back." Jamison-Richardson said.

Jamison-Richard says she has received some monetary donations in the past month. They've raised enough to have the pianos moved out of the molded building and safely into storage. She says that costs $600.

She says her top priority is to get the roof repaired. She hopes to raise money and find someone to do the work by the end of December.

If you'd like to help the Legacy School of Performing Arts, follow this link.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.