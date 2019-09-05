Talquin electric co-op sends help to North Carolina

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) –- A power crew from Talquin Electric Cooperative is heading to North Carolina to help with recovery from Hurricane Dorian.

A team of eight Talquin workers left the co-op's Tallahassee office Thursday morning.

The company shared with WCTV video and pictures of the crew as they headed out.

The workers are taking three bucket trucks, a pole truck and a pickup. They plan to spend two weeks helping Four County Electric Membership Corporation, a cooperative based in Burgaw, North Carolina.

After two weeks, if help is still needed, another Talquin crew will take over in North Carolina.

Talquin, based in Quincy, provides electricity to approximately 53,000 accounts in North Florida.

