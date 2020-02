By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 12, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Fire Department says its firefighters are working to put out a blaze at Ken's Country Store.

The department sent firefighters to the scene at 3780 Attapulgus Highway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The store is located in Quincy's Historic District.

This is a developing story, and WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.