Quincy lawyer suspended, clients left hanging

February 12, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Supreme Court has suspended the license of a longtime Gadsden County attorney, after complaints by clients.

Sten Sliger was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1994 and ran the Sliger Law Firm in Quincy.

The Supreme Court suspended his license indefinitely in December, after Sliger did not respond to the client complaints and inquiries about those complaints by the Florida Bar.

In those complaints, clients said they hired Sliger for various legal issues and paid him thousands of dollars in retainer fees, but little or no work was done and they were unable to reach him for updates on their cases.

One client paid a $5,000 retainer for Sliger's help with a commercial property purchase. In their complaint to the Bar, the client said after several months with no response to calls and emails, he went to the law office seeking answers. The receptionist told him Mr. Sliger was in a meeting and could not be disturbed. He never heard back after requesting Sliger call him about his case.

Another client tells WCTV Sliger was supposed to be representing him in court this week in a civil lawsuit. The client says Sliger never notified him about his license suspension and he learned from the court the day before the hearing that he needed to find a new lawyer.

WCTV's calls to Sliger and the Sliger Law Firm went unanswered.

