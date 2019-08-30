Quincy man arrested on sexual battery of a minor charge

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 30, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — A Quincy man was arrested on a sexual battery of a minor charge, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said.

Ebbie DeHenry Woods, 25, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior on a minor, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office Special Victims Crime Unit did a thorough investigation on Woods, then submitted a probable cause affidavit to the State's Attorney Office, which issued arrest warrants on Woods.

Woods is being held in the Gadsden County Jail with no bond.

