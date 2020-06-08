Quincy man helps deliver Gadsden County school meals to homes

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The school year has officially wrapped but the Gadsden County School District says they will continue to meet the need for their students.

School officials say they plan to distribute 2,700 meals to students per day.

But the turn out for the first day was less than expected, so a local man decided to meet the need his own way.

James Butler didn’t want the meals from Monday to go to waste, so he drove by homes in his area to give the meals out himself.

“The food is good for them because a lot of people are low income people here, they don’t have much a little stimulus money they got it went to bills,” said Butler.

He went house-by-house to hand the meals to those who were unable to make the distribution.

Butler says during the summer the need grows more than ever.

“It’s a lot of kids here in my neighborhood, a lot of elderly people, you know, people that can’t move around, people can’t get out to these areas to get this food so I live here next to a lot of them so it would be easier for me to load it up and take it to them,” he said.

But, Butler says he is glad the Gadsden County School District is working hard to provide kids within the school district a free meal for the summer.

“Really good that they are giving this food out and I hope they continue,” he said.

Gadsden County Schools will be distributing meals again at several locations until July 31.

