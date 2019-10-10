Quincy man with disability still struggling one year after Hurricane Michael

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 10, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. — On the first anniversary of Hurricane Michael, a Quincy man with a disability says he hasn’t seen any progress since the storm ravaged his property.

Zack Blake had a spinal injury when he was just 3-years-old. The injury never stopped or slowed him down, until Hurricane Michael ruined his yard.

Zack Blake said he used to maintain the property on his own.

“I used to get on my knees and do my work, chopping,” he said. “I was built and all of that good stuff.”

Until Hurricane Michael.

All of the trees that fell down and the debris in the way kept him from working.

“A year after Hurricane Michael, still the same. No help,” Blake said.

Blake said if and when he finally gets a new home, he hopes to get a wheelchair ramp installed.

“It’s my legacy that I worked so hard for and I want to put something up here,” he said.

He said part of the problem is people’s fear of getting their tractors and equipment stuck or damaged by the limbs and other issues Michael left behind.

When asked how come no one has been able to help, Blake said “I have no idea."

Some of the fallen trees are so large, they stretch across the field.

“Hopefully we’ll get it,” Blake said. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

A tunnel Blake hopes to reach the end of soon.

