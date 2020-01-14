Quincy native, former Buccaneer Dexter Jackson surprises wounded warrior with Super Bowl LIV tickets

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Quincy native and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer defensive back Dexter Jackson surprised an injured veteran and wounded warrior with two tickets to this year's Super Bowl in Miami.

Jackson, Super Bowl XXXVII MVP, surprised Mike DeLancey with the tickets Monday afternoon in Pinellas Park, Florida.

DeLancey joined the Marines straight out of high school, and became paralyzed during his second deployment in Iraq when he was shot by a sniper in the spine in September of 2006.

"In an instant, I was paralyzed," DeLancey said. "It felt like I had been punched in the stomach and I couldn't breathe at all."

DeLancey says the doctors at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany helped save his life.

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami on February 2, 2020.