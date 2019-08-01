Quincy officials say new meters had impact on high utility bills

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Last week, WCTV reported some Quincy residents saw their utility bills doubled, partially due to the Hurricane Michael surcharge and record high temperatures in June.

The City of Quincy mentions the high temperatures are a main factor in the high bills, but also say new meter readers resulted in bills being read late.

Interim Quincy City Manager Jack McLean says some residents received a month and a half on one bill.

"Some people's bills are outrageous," said Cynthia Bryant, a Quincy resident. "Some just jumped sky high."

She says her bill wasn't one of them, but she did see a spike in others.

"In the area where my daughter lives, she went up one month like $600. She wasn't home and she really doesn't know what's going on," Bryant continued.

Officials say they have new meter readers who were unfamiliar with the routes, causing them to be behind on reading meters resulting in more than 30 days showing up on more than 3,000 bills.

"We're human beings and we have new people. They're young. We want to give them the opportunity to work with the city and learn a craft and a skill," McLean said. "That was just part of the learning pains.

Quincy utility customers are split into two groups; officials say more than 1,500 of the 2,272 customers in cycle one were effected by the meter reading mishap while 1,800 of the 2.275 customers were effected in cycle two.

McLean says some people had as much as 49 days on their June bill. He says he discovered it on July 3 and staff immediately notified residents.

"They actually worked through the holiday," McLean said. "We weren't behind the issue, but the impact on the customer was still there once they received the bill."

McLean says they gave customers two options when they received the bill; they could pay the full amount and have a smaller bill next month or pay for only 30 days and carry those extra days over to the next month.

McLean says, as of now, the issue should be resolved.