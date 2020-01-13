Quincy police looking for suspect who robbed Ace Arcade on Christmas Eve

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 13, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Police Department says it is looking for the suspect of a Christmas Eve robbery at Ace Arcade.

The department released a surveillance photo from the store.

According to police, a 6 foot tall black man with a handgun entered the store at 1952 Pat Thomas Parkway on December 24, 2019.

He demanded the clerk empty the cash registers, then he ran away, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 850-627-0138 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could yield an award as high as $5,000.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.